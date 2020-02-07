A Hillsborough County summer camp is closing after 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19

Parents have been notified, the county said.

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending its summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park in Tampa after two camp employees tested positive for coronavirus.

The program had a capacity for 45 campers.

Parents have been notified, the county said. Any children who begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, and their parents should contact a doctor right away.

At this point, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is planning to reopen the summer camp on July 10 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.

