A Hillsborough County summer camp is closing after 2 workers tested positive for COVID-19

TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County is temporarily suspending its summer camp program at Roy Haynes Park in Tampa after two camp employees tested positive for coronavirus.
The program had a capacity for 45 campers.
Parents have been notified, the county said. Any children who begins to exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home, and their parents should contact a doctor right away.
At this point, Hillsborough County Parks and Recreation is planning to reopen the summer camp on July 10 after an intensive cleaning of the recreation center.
