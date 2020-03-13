TAMPA, Fla. — Royal Caribbean Cruises is calling off its cruises in the United States for the next 30 days.

The cruise line said it understands the gravity of the public health crisis confronting the country.

The cruise line said the suspension would begin Saturday, and it would pause the fleet’s U.S. sailings for 30 days.

Royal Caribbean said it was reaching out to guests to help them work through their disrupted vacations. The company said it was communicating with its crew to work on the issues this decision presents for them.

You can read more from Royal Caribbean Cruises here.

The suspension of the cruises comes a day after Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando announced they could be closing Sunday night and staying closed through the end of the month.

What you Should Know

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

RELATED: Your upcoming Princess Cruise was just canceled. Here's what you can do

RELATED: Live Updates: Miami-Dade schools close, President Trump declares a national emergency



What other people are reading right now: