2 Sarasota County bus drivers test positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County leaders are asking passengers who rode on two public bus routes over the last week to get tested for COVID-19 after a pair of drivers recently tested positive.

According to the county, the routes that were impacted were Route 1 from 5:25 a.m. to noon, on Thursday, Dec. 30, as well as Friday, Dec. 31, for the same timeframe. Route 6 was also impacted from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

Anyone who rode those routes is being asked to monitor themselves for any COVID-related symptoms.