SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County commissioners are putting the finishing touches on a $4.3 million plan to help small businesses.

It allows local business owners to borrow up to $25,000 with no interest in the first year.

It’s 3.5 percent interest for the next three years, but if business owners pay it off in that first year, 20 percent can be written off as a grant. To apply, businesses must first apply to the Paycheck Protection Program through the Small Business Administration.

Commissioners hope this will infuse cash to help the local economy.

“We don’t want to wait for the federal government to act. We want to do what we can and this money’s just sitting there, and we can activate it now,” County Commissioner Christian Ziegler said. “Hopefully, we can save as many businesses as possible.”

The Economic Development Corporation will be in charge of administering the money. The money will be disbursed by May 1.

The commission meets again in two weeks and will finalize the details.

