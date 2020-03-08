Some Manatee and Sarasota events are back with new COVID-19 protocols

"It’s a new time and having to adjust is extremely important in my opinion if you want to get back up and going.”

SARASOTA, Fla. — COVID-19 has canceled a lot of events and shutdown many businesses. The economic impact has been overwhelming for some.

“Just like other businesses across the country and across the world have shut down and experienced hardship, the farmers market is no exception,” Travis Kinsey said.

Kinsey is the chairman of Sarasota Farmers Market.

“We have 70+ vendors and those vendors, they are independent businesses, they are families,” Kinsey said. “This is how they feed their family and in a lot of cases a farmer’s market is the only outlet to sell their product.”

That’s why Kinsey and his team came up with a way to reopen after being closed for the past five months.

“You have to adjust. It’s a new time and having to adjust is extremely important in my opinion if you want to get back up and going.”

Kinsey said reopening came with a lot of protocol changes.



"Masks are mandatory, hand sanitizer at every booth, our tents for example were spaced at least 15 feet apart,” Kinsey said.



They also had barricades dividing the road and arrows to direct walkers.

“We did a lot of things to try and maximize the ability for our customers to social distance,” Kinsey said. “And then also each of our vendors were held to the same standard.”



Kinsey says they couldn't have done it without the city's help, and the mandatory mask requirement made it easier to enforce the rules.

“They had code enforcement people out there asking people to wear masks, passing mask out, along with police officers,” Kinsey said.

He says the crowd on Saturday, August 1, for their official reopening day was less than typical, but also understandable.

“People are concerned and we as a market totally understand that there’s going to be those concerns and we can just only hope as an organization that COVID can be under control sooner than later, so everybody feels comfortable coming out and supporting the market,” Kinsey said.

If you missed out on the first opportunity to go the Sarasota Farmers Market, don’t fret, because it’s coming back this Saturday August 8.

“With all of the positive and the way that it worked very smoothly and people followed the rules, customers and vendors, we’ll be back,” Kinsey said.

The Manatee Performing Arts Center is also getting creative when it comes to getting back to some sort of normal.

"We are doing a series of three experiments where we are broadcasting a closed caption live performance of a show inside the facility, to across the street in our parking lot,” Janene Amick said.



It took two months of planning, but the Manatee Performing Arts Center decided on a drive-in movie style approach to reopening. They restricted the show to 50 cars.

The CEO Janene Amick said it went great.



"We were able to gather people, social distance them, have them outside and enjoying the arts at the same time. It was a real win win win,” Amick said.



The hit musical "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown," was supposed to launch in March, but COVID put a stop to that.

Amick said the actors did not expect to have to wear face shields and masks on stage but were just happy they got to perform.

“We wanted to be able to bring people together but be sensitive to public safety,” Amick said.

She says this won’t be the last time you see a performance at their facility.

“We are actually going to look at something where those who feel comfortable, socially distance, sitting inside the facility can,” Amick said.

That would of course include limited capacity to practice social distancing, as well as mandatory masks and temperature checks.

Amick says nothing is set in stone, but they are looking at ways to alter performances to not have intermissions and eliminate concessions.

“Hopefully you’ll see some amazing things coming to fruition in September/October if we are able,” Amick said.

