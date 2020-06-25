Sarasota County Fire Department employee tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — An employee with the Sarasota County Fire Department has tested positive for the coronavirus.
A county emergency services spokesperson announced the case Thursday, saying the department was notified of the case today.
"The Fire Department is working with the Department of Health in the process of contact tracing. Additional cleaning and a thorough decontamination is being performed," the release stated.
The fire department said it is continuing to take extra measures like additional use of PPE and instructing firefighters to shower and wash their uniforms at the end of every shift during the pandemic.
This is the second case the department has seen since March when Sarasota County Fire Chief Michael Regnier announced a firefighter at Fire Station 7 tested positive.
At the time, three other firefighters he worked with self-quarantined at home out of an abundance of caution.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for details.
