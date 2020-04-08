28 prisoners in the Sarasota County Jail test positive for coronavirus

SARASOTA, Fla. — Authorities have confirmed a coronavirus outbreak at the Sarasota County Jail.
A sheriff's office spokesperson confirmed 28 prisoners had tested positive but were asymptomatic, as of Monday. The affected inmates have begun a 31-day quarantine.
According to law enforcement, heightened safety measures have been put in place to help prevent the spread of the virus. Deputies say cell blocks are getting additional disinfectant and soap twice a day. And, cloth masks are being used as needed.