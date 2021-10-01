Sarasota County bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. — People who rode a Sarasota County bus this week are asked to keep an eye on their health after a bus driver tested positive for coronavirus.
The Sarasota County Area Transit driver was on the following routes and times:
- Route 14: 2:15-7:03 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 5-6
- Route 12: 1:45-9:10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 7
Buses are routinely cleaned and sanitized throughout the day to prevent infection, the agency said in a news release.
If a person feels as though they might have been exposed to the virus or feels symptoms, they are asked to call their doctor, the Department of Health or visit a free testing site:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota
