Sarasota County schools extend temporary field trip, visiting suspension

This extension of the temporary suspension was not given an end-date.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools has extended its temporary suspension of field trips and nonessential visitors and volunteers to the campuses during school day hours.

The schools initially put a pause to field trips and visiting abilities for 30 days on Aug. 10 to help limit the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

As of right now, this extension has no end date.

School leaders said in an email, they believe this temporary measure will "help minimize the quarantining of students and staff, enabling us to maintain a stable, high-quality learning and working environment for our students and employees."

They are planning to keep an eye on the transmission rate of COVID-19 in schools and worksites, along with regularly reviewing the suspension.

"We are very hopeful that soon, we will have all our visitors and volunteers back in schools – you are a dynamic part of our success," officials said in the email.