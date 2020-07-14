Camper at Sarasota County summer camp tests positive for COVID-19

A staff member at another summer camp is showing COVID-like symptoms, the county said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County will offer refunds for programs at two of its summer camps after a camper tested positive for coronavirus.

Another staff member at the Bee Ridge Summer Camp also is exhibiting symptoms attributed to COVID-19, a county spokeswoman said. The camper who was found to have the virus had attended the Laurel Park Summer Camp.

"Staff continues to evaluate camp services and provide Summer Camp operations in the safest manner possible," spokeswoman Brianne Grant said. "At this time, all other summer camps for Sarasota County continue to have normal operations."

Laurel Park Summer Camp will be closed through Friday, July 24, and the Bee Ridge Summer Camp is closed through Monday, July 27. The county said alternate staffing is not available because of the security and background screening needed for staff to supervise summer camp kids.

Parents have been told about the incidents and are asked to watch their child for any possible COVID-19 symptoms. Refunds will be processed, and staff and counselors at both camps will be quarantined for 14 days, the county said.

Nicole Rissler, the recreation and natural resource director for Sarasota County, told 10 Tampa Bay in May staff considered some creative and alternative ideas for campers that could be safer.

"Like regular tag can be played with pool noodles so you don’t have to touch people," Rissler said. "I mean there’s a lot of super creative people out there doing a lot of these things so certainly nothing is out for us in terms of what that looks like."

