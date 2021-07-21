Lines return to Sarasota COVID-19 testing site

Nearly 80 cars waited in line just before midday at the Kennel Club drive-through testing site in Sarasota.

SARASOTA, Fla. — As concerns about increasing cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus continue, lines have started to return at some COVID-19 testing sites.

There were nearly 80 cars waiting in line just before midday at the Kennel Club drive-through testing site in Sarasota. The site, located at the former dog track, is now privately run by Nomi Health.

The testing site is still part of several free COVID-19 testing sites and vaccine programs provided by the state of Florida.

While there were some unvaccinated people in line, many who were waiting to get tested were already vaccinated.

They said they were either preparing to travel overseas or just being extra careful because of their loved ones.

"I'm more concerned about my kids because they are not vaccinated yet, they are still too little," said Bonifacio Caro of Sarasota.

"I'm vaccinated now so hopefully the effects of it would be less but I mean there's not much you can really do. You just have to take precautions," said Conner McKenzie of Sarasota. McKenzie said he had to get tested because he had a flight to catch that was going abroad in the evening.

"Even though I took the vaccine, still I guess, wearing a mask in public places, getting tested if you need to and if you are showing symptoms, I mean it's kind of a different way of life now," he said.

Health officials have continued to advise that people should get vaccinated to avoid severe effects of coronavirus if they do get infected.

The Sarasota County Health Department is still offering all three vaccines at its Ringling and Northport locations.

Vaccine shots are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18 years of age and must sign a required consent form, which is available on-site.

For more questions, contact the Sarasota County COVID-19 Hotline a call at 941-861-2883.

Vaccination Locations:

DOH Sarasota (Downtown at the corner of School Ave. & Ringling Blvd.) 2200 Ringling Blvd, Sarasota 34237 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DOH Sarasota (North Port) 6950 Outreach Way, North Port 34287 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 TESTING SITES:

Drive-Thru Testing at 5400 Old Bradenton Rd, Sarasota, FL 34234. This site is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed on Sundays. Staff will test anyone regardless of symptoms.

You can also get tested at CVS, Walgreens, America's Pharmacy, Ellenton Urgent Care and Sarasota Memorial Urgent Care Centers.