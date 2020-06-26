Sarasota health department closes main immunization clinic after COVID-19 exposure

Several staff members were asked to self-isolate and the facility will undergo a deep cleaning this weekend.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Sarasota County is temporarily closing its main immunization clinic after a positive exposure to coronavirus was identified.

Several staff members at Ringling Immunizations have been asked to self-isolate, and the clinic facility will undergo a deep cleaning this weekend, according to a release. DOH Sarasota is in the process of contacting clients who may have been exposed to get tested.

"COVID-19 is widely circulating throughout the community," Chuck Henry, Administrator, DOH Sarasota said. "Closing the immunization clinic will limit the possibility of further spread in the clinic."

The department says its immunizations clinic in North Port has not been affected by this exposure and will continue to operate.

The Ringling location is set to reopen to the public by appointment on July 10.