Sarasota health department closes main immunization clinic after COVID-19 exposure

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Department of Health in Sarasota County is temporarily closing its main immunization clinic after a positive exposure to coronavirus was identified.
Several staff members at Ringling Immunizations have been asked to self-isolate, and the clinic facility will undergo a deep cleaning this weekend, according to a release. DOH Sarasota is in the process of contacting clients who may have been exposed to get tested.
"COVID-19 is widely circulating throughout the community," Chuck Henry, Administrator, DOH Sarasota said. "Closing the immunization clinic will limit the possibility of further spread in the clinic."
The department says its immunizations clinic in North Port has not been affected by this exposure and will continue to operate.
The Ringling location is set to reopen to the public by appointment on July 10.
- Florida suspends drinking at all bars statewide as COVID-19 continue to spike
- Florida adds another 8,942 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike yet
- Police chief: Auburndale officer shot, 1 man dead after traffic stop escalates
- Man breaks into Tampa car dealership, sets it on fire
- Vice President Pence to bring 'Faith in America' tour to Sarasota next week
- Florida's COVID-19 testing slowed as cases spiked
- 'We should not be asked to be unarmed, unbadged policemen," local business owner says of Hillsborough's new mask order