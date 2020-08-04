SARASOTA, Fla. — Blueberry season in Florida is from March to May, and one local farm in Sarasota says it's making it easy to still enjoy quality time outdoors while still practicing social distancing.
Albritton Fruit Farms' "U-Pick" blueberry picking isn't new, but it fits in well during a time where large groups of people shouldn't be gathered together.
"We have continued to provide a happy, healthy, safe environment for people to get out of the house and get some fresh air!" The local farm said Monday on Facebook.
In an earlier post, the farm provided guidelines on what you should do when you come to pick blueberries:
- If you are ill or have had contact with someone who is ill, stay home.
- Everyone is required to wash their hands upon entering the field
- Buckets will be lined with a plastic bag. After payment, you'll remove the bag yourself.
- They are only accepting credit cards; while in the past cash was preferred, they are avoiding possible cross-contamination.
- They ask you to be mindful of social distancing. They say it's a big field, so you'll be able to easily stay away from other groups.
- Finally, they ask you not to hang out unnecessarily at the farm - pick, purchase, and go home.
The farm maintains its U-Pick field weekly and says the fruit is easily accessible for picking. You can safely navigate through the rows if you have a stroller or wheelchair.
The farm is open from 9:00 a.m to 2:00 p.m this week Thursday through Saturday.
