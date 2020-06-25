The city of Sarasota is giving away protective face masks

To help limit the spread of COVID-19, Sarasota will be giving away up to 50,000 protective face coverings.

SARASOTA, Fla. — Florida has seen recent spikes in positive coronavirus tests – as cities around the Tampa Bay area continue to try to slow the spread of COVID-19.

As part of that effort, Sarasota will be giving away up to 50,000 protective face masks over the next week.

City staff members will offer both traditional paper masks and cloth masks to visitors and residents throughout Sarasota. And, the “Mask Mobile,” a small electric city vehicle featuring a white surgical mask on the front grill, will drive around town to promote mask usage in public.

Sarasota is urging the public to wear protective masks when leaving home as part of its weekly extension of a public health emergency declaration – in which the city distributed 10,000 masks to residents in May.

A public health advisory recommending that all individuals in Florida wear masks in any setting where social distancing is not possible has been issued by the Florida Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cloth face coverings may slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

