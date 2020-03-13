SARASOTA, Fla. — A 70-year-old man who is a patient at Sarasota Memorial Hospital tested presumptively positive for COVID-19.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital said the man was admitted March 10 and placed in isolation under the care of staff trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

Test samples have been sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation, but health experts are treating it like a completely confirmed case for public health purposes.

Hospital leaders are working closely with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) to isolate and monitor any healthcare providers and close contacts of the patient potentially exposed and implement testing of anyone who may develop COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough or shortness of breath.

“Our team has been preparing for this eventuality for more than a month, and we have trained teams equipped with the resources needed to help keep our community safe,” SMH CEO David Verinder said. “As more people are diagnosed in our nation, it is important to remember that we are talking about more than numbers. These are people we care for and care about, and we all need to do our part to protect those most vulnerable in our community.”

You can find more information on the Florida Department of Health’s website.

What you Should Know

COVID-19 can spread from person to person through small droplets from the nose or mouth, including when an individual coughs or sneezes. These droplets may land on objects and surfaces. Other people may contract COVID-19 by touching these objects or surfaces, then touching their eyes, nose or mouth.

Symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as many as 14 days following exposure. Most people recover from COVID-19 without needing special treatment. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems, and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. The Department recommends everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of respiratory diseases, including:

Avoiding close contact with people who are sick;

Staying home when you are sick and avoiding contact with persons in poor health;

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands;

Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then disposing of the tissue;

Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing;

If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty; and

Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

