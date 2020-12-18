Sarasota Memorial will receive Moderna vaccine next week, if approved

Two Sarasota Memorial doctors answered questions about vaccine safety on Friday.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota Memorial Hospital is expecting to get doses of the Moderna vaccine delivered next week, pending full FDA approval.

With many anxious for its arrival, we spoke to two Sarasota Memorial doctors who share their thoughts on the vaccine's safety and side effects.

"We have been waiting for this for a long time and now we expect it to be available early next week," SMH Chief Medical Officer Dr. James Fiorica said.

Both Fiorica and Medical Director of SMH Infection Prevention and Control Dr. Manuel Gordillo say if you have the opportunity to get the vaccine - don't wait.

"This vaccine seems to be as safe as any other vaccine we've used before," Gordillo said.

"It never goes into the nucleus of the cell and doesn't alter DNA, it just tells your body to protect it at a surface level," Fiorica said.

Gordillo says those worried about allergic reactions should know there have only been four people in the world known to have had an allergic reaction to the vaccine so far.

But Gordillo says more than 200 million people need to get vaccinated before life can go back to normal. So when you do get the vaccine, don't let your guard down.

"Nothing will change as far as hand hygiene and PPE. It's just that their risk of acquiring the illness is significantly lower," Fiorica said.

So, which vaccine should people get?

"For practical purposes, there are no differences between the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, they are very much the same," Gordillo said.

For those worried about how fast the vaccine was approved, both doctors say the majority of the work put into it comes from years of research. And with thousands of people dying from it every day, they believe it's a necessary step forward.

"we are now in the third surge. These vaccines are what we need to help move past this," Fiorica said.

What other people are reading right now: