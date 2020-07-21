Sarasota Memorial gets much-needed supply of Remdesivir

"If we don't have any drugs, if we don't have any convalescent plasma, the best we can do is supportive care and get them through this," Dr. Kirk Voelker said.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The number of new COVID-19 patients at Sarasota Memorial Hospital is not slowing down.

As of Tuesday, there are 122 COVID patients at the hospital. Thirty-one of them are in the ICU.

"Each day we are seeing 10 to 15 more patients a day,” Sarasota Memorial’s Chief Medical Officer James Fiorica said.

"I think in general though that our success rate of getting them off the ventilator is better than it was a few months ago,” Dr. Kirk Voelker said.

Dr. Voelker is the medical director of SMH Clinical Research. He says they are seeing more successful recoveries because of treatments they're using, like Remdesivir.

"Remdesivir is a mainstay of our treatment for COVID. It's been shown to be effective,” Voelker said. “And our supply gets used up very rapidly."

SMH started running out of this antiviral agent the week of July 13. It received an emergency supply to treat only six patients last Thursday.

"It makes it difficult because we are running out of bullets,” Voelker said. “I mean we are here on the front lines and we're running out of bullets and strategies to use."

Just yesterday, the team's prayers were answered. The state sent a much-needed shipment of Remdesivir. It's enough to treat 63 patients.

"We can use as much as we can get,” Voelker said.

But with limited supply, they have to pick and choose who gets the Remdesivir.

SMH says it provides a five-day course of treatment and give priority to patients who require supplemental oxygen support or those requiring mechanical ventilation.

Without this medicine, there are some other options for patients.

“We are giving everybody dexamethasone right now which is the steroid,” Voelker said. “The convalescent plasma is a mainstay which does make a significant difference, you can see it actually working. Unfortunately, we are almost out of convalescent plasma."

And with neighboring hospitals filling up, the concern to have enough supply of treatment is growing.

"When you start seeing your nearby hospitals reaching capacity that means that patients are going to need to go somewhere and right now that's going to be here,” Fiorica said.

SMH says it sends daily reports documenting its needs to the state. In return, the state decides how much of the drug it sends the hospital.

"If we don't have any drugs, if we don't have any convalescent plasma, the best we can do is supportive care and get them through this,” Voelker said.

Earlier today, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he expects staffing issues to be a problem right now at hospitals because this is normally a slower time of year, but also because nurses may become infected and have to quarantine.

This is also a concern for SMH.

“We are trying several dozen traveler agencies to bring nurses in to get relief,” Fiorica said. “Right now, we have about half of our positions filled, hoping to increase that number by the end of August when we start bringing more people in.”

Fiorica says they are just trying to get relief for those nurses working longer hours and picking up extra shifts. He’s concerned about physical and emotional fatigue.

“Just trying to get relief for everyone working here at the hospital to give them some breaks,” Fiorica said.

