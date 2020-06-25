'No visitors': Sarasota Memorial Hospital re-activates COVID-19 visitation restrictions

The hospital says the restrictions are temporary, and there will be exceptions in "special circumstances."

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Starting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sarasota Memorial Hospital will once again restrict visitors who can enter the building during the coronavirus pandemic.

There will be exceptions to the hospital's "no visitor" policy under special circumstances.

Those under the following care at SMH are considered exceptions to have visitors who are 18 and up. All must complete a screening questionnaire, pass a temperature check (under 99 degrees Fahrenheit), and wear a mask while present.

Those in end-of-life care.

Those in the Emergency Care Center may each have one support person, who will be allowed to wait in the hospital lobby (first-floor access only).

Those who require assistance to receive treatment (such as a stroke patient who cannot speak for themselves), then an essential caregiver may be allowed to accompany them into the Emergency Care Center or another care area as necessary.

One support person (one visitor total) for each Labor & Delivery/Mother-Baby patient.

One parent or support person (one visitor total) for each Pediatrics patient.

Two designated visitors for each Neonatal Intensive Care Unit patient, but only one of those may visit per day.

One support person for those in surgical, procedural, and testing areas.

"SMH is taking a proactive approach to reduce risks of exposure by significantly reducing the number of people in the facility," Sarasota Memorial wrote in a release.

Changes will be temporary and fall under its health systems' ongoing effort to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while protecting the health of those in their care, the community, and staff.

Anyone suspected of having the coronavirus, or who have tested positive, are not allowed visitors. The hospital is rather assisting them with ways to connect with loved ones virtually.

"SMH is encouraging community members and loved ones looking to connect with patients to utilize apps such as Skype, Facetime and Zoom. Staff is available to assist patients and have iPads and other devices available to ensure patients can continue contact with family and friends," the hospital wrote.

Sarasota Memorial has yet to specify when the restrictions will be lifted.

Visitors also are not permitted at Bayside Center for Behavioral Health or the Sarasota Memorial Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Rand Boulevard, according to the hospital.

