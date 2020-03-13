SARASOTA, Fla. — Sarasota County has its first two presumptive cases of COVID-19.



One of those, is identified as a 70-year-old man from Massachusetts who lives in the Sarasota area part time, and who’s now been isolated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



On Friday, the hospital shared details about the case and how many of its staff are now being asked to self-quarantine until the health department can be sure they were not infected.



They’re also still trying to determine exactly who he’s been in contact with so that they can monitor those people, as well as, the virus as concerns continue to spread.



Marrissa Rose is seven months pregnant and was about to visit her doctor at Sarasota Memorial when she found out the hospital had just confirmed its treating its first case of coronavirus.



“Well, now I’m kind of nervous. I don’t know. I might reschedule actually,” Rose said, “I don’t know, I sure hope that they have it under control.“



The hospital is working hard to calm those nerves. The patient, they say, is isolated. They are not aware of any patients or visitors that were affected. However more than a dozen staff members are now under observation.



“We’ve identified 16 staff members that we have asked to go into self-quarantine at this point while we evaluate what exposures they may or may not have had,” said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder.

So far the 16 staff members that are being asked to self-isolate are not showing any symptoms. The 70-year-old, they say, is also doing well.



Sarasota Memorial says it’s still working to identify anyone outside the hospital who might have come in contact with the 70-year-old man.



“We’re still combing through the data to make sure we haven’t missed anybody,” said the Health Department of Sarasota’s Health Officer Chuck Henry.



Hospital workers were also still clearly frustrated with the low number of tests available and the pace at which they’re being processed.

They believe private companies like Quest and Labcorp now ramping up - should help.

“It’s important to understand that there are no local hospitals or care centers or physician offices in our region that concurrently test for COVID-19. We continue to focus primarily on hospitalized patients who are at higher risk,” said Verinder.



As the virus has spread, Sarasota Memorial says it’s been gearing up for more cases.

But there are some who live and work nearby who are not completely confident local medical centers can handle it.



“No, I’m not confident at all. I don’t know. I just hope they do have it under control and can keep it isolated,” said Marrissa's father Brian Rose.

Heath workers confess the system is still fragile.



“You know, one of our big concerns in all of this is overwhelming our healthcare system. And while we have a fabulous system here in Sarasota county it can still be easily overwhelmed at a time like this,” Henry said. “So, if people don’t need to be in the hospital and don’t require medical care then their best move is to stay home and isolate.”

Rose says she’s putting her faith in those caring for her, and her soon-to-be born daughter - whom she’s already named Aubrey.

“I’m not worried about me,” Rose said. “But just Aubrey. She’ll be here in a couple of months. Hopefully it won’t affect her.“

