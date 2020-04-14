SARASOTA, Fla. — Now that COVID-19 survivors are starting to donate their plasma at Bay area blood banks, Sarasota Memorial Hospital is taking part in a national clinical trial to see how effective convalescent plasma is with treating patients.
The first units were given to two SMH patients Monday as part of the study.
This is in conjunction with Suncoast Blood Centers and the Mayo Clinic.
Sarasota radiologist Dr. Maria Finazzo donated last week and was one of the first to give plasma after recovering from COVID-19.
If you’ve had a clinically-documented case of COVID-19 and would like to donate plasma, you can contact Suncoast Blood Centers to make a screening appointment.
You must be symptom-free for more than 14 days.
You can call (941) 993-8119 or email covid19@suncoastblood.org.
There’s also this website with more information.
