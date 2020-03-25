SARASOTA, Fla. — Doctors and nurses at Sarasota Memorial Hospital are taking care of 70 patients that could potentially have COVID-19 and are caring for 11 others who tested positive.

Doctors are trying to control and treat their symptoms with supportive care.

Dr. James Fiorica is the Chief Medical Officer at Sarasota Memorial. He says they've been going over protocols about what tests and labs are appropriate. They're also trying hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and anti-virals.

"The problem with these drugs right now is they’re still at the experimental phase. The main treatment is really supportive care, and yes, we have them available, but we have to monitor some of the side effects that go along with those drugs," he said.

The doctor says it's too early to tell if they work.

