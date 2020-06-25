3 Sarasota police officers tested positive for coronavirus

The three officers are quarantining at home.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department says it has its first confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The police department said three of its patrol officers tested positive for the coronavirus. The three officers are quarantining at home.

Sarasota Police Chief Bernadette DiPino is encouraging all citizens to wear masks in public, social distance and wash their hands. The Sarasota Police Department said all of its COVID-19 protocols are in place.

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Heath reported 5,004 new positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 1,109 total positive cases in Sarasota County, and 96 people who died since the pandemic began.

What other people are reading right now: