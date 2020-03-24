SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Commissioners are asking the Economic Development Corporation to tell them what's the best use of a $5 million incentive fund.

One commissioner suggested possibly turning some of that money into gift cards that locals could use at Sarasota businesses as a local stimulus plan.

They want to hear from business leaders how to get the most bang for the buck from that fund.

The Sarasota County Economic Development Corporation has put together resources for businesses to help those who are experiencing financial trouble with COVID-19.

