SARASOTA, Fla. — The Department of Health is once again offering drive through testing in Sarasota at Twin Lakes Park. There weren't enough people making appointments over the weekend, so workers took a break.

Now, there are 67 scheduled to come through Tuesday, and they're prepared to schedule 50 each day for the rest of the week.

But don't plan to use ridesharing or a taxi to get tested.

”It’s probably good if people, if possible, come out on their own to be tested. That way they’re practicing good social isolation and distancing from their family or friends that want to drive them,” Department of Health Sarasota spokesperson Steve Huard told 10 News.

If you need someone to drive you, you should sit in the backseat to create more social distance.

If you believe you might need a test, you can call (941) 861-2883.

