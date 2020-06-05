Working from home might save you money and time

Zippia created a calculator helping you determine how much time and money you are saving not driving to work everyday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that many of us are working from home - and trying to budget - have you ever wondered how much money you are saving working in that remote setup?

Turns out, it's more cash in your pocket than you might think.

Career website Zippia created a calculator asking you six questions that can help you figure that out. Starting with how long is your commute? Zippia averages you spend is .59 cents per mile and about two minutes per mile.

Next, it asks do you shower as much as when you went into the office? They say it costs about 50 cents a shower and takes about 15 minutes of your time.

Do you still do your same grooming habits like hair and makeup? Ladies, we know makeup is expensive. Zippia averages your daily grooming costs you $1.25 and takes 30 minutes. They also ask how often you buy coffee and lunch a week estimating coffee costs $3 a cup and lunch $10.

The last two questions are more time related ones - do you like your coworkers and spend time talking to them? And do you pay attention to Zoom meetings? They estimate both soak up about an hour of your time daily.

So, let's say your commute was 10 miles, you still shower just as often, but only sometimes do your same grooming habits, you bought lunch three times a week and coffee four times a week. You like your coworkers, talking to them often and pay attention on Zoom calls. With those selections, Zippia calculates working from home saves you about one day per week of time and $92 dollars. Over the course of a year that saves you $4,600 and 48 work days of time.

Plus, that's calculator doesn't take into account the hundreds you save not paying tolls in Florida.

Studies show working from home offers more unseen benefits. Fundera reports 82 percent of work from home employees report lower stress levels, 80 percent report a higher morale and 69 percent report lower absenteeism.

