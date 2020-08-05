SBA experts recommend smaller lenders for businesses that were not able to get funding from larger banks.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla — SBA loans still available for small businesses, but act fast

After running out of billions of dollars in the first round, the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program still has money to loan in its second round of funding. 10 Tampa Bay spoke with the SBA’s Althea Harris about how small businesses can still get funding to stay afloat through the coronavirus pandemic.

NOTE: This conversation has been edited for content and clarity

Reporter: What advice would you have for small businesses looking for funding in the SBA’s second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans?

Althea Harris, SBA: There is money still available and we would encourage any business owner who has not yet applied to make sure that they make applications with the banks. We have done many things at SBA to make sure that the money is getting out quickly, but not so quickly that small businesses haven’t had the chance to get at that money.

To date, we have approved over 2.2 million applications for the PPP and of course several million dollars have already been approved by the SBA for small businesses. But there is still money left, but time is of the essence. So if you want a PPP loan, now is the time to ask for it.

Reporter: Some businesses have sought help from smaller banks if they were turned away from larger ones. Does the SBA recommend that route?

Harris: I think that’s an outstanding idea and the reason I say that is because we have some data and we know that smaller financial institutions are leading the way in getting those loans out to small businesses. So absolutely.

Small institutions have green money that you can spend just like the larger banks. And they have greater capacity for customer service because they don’t have as many applications. I think it’s a great idea to try the smaller institutions, the fintech companies like QuickBooks, PayPal, there are microlenders with SBA programs that are making loans as well, so there are a lot more players in PPP round two that business owners can elect to work with rather than just the larger financial institutions.

Reporter: Some small businesses are still waiting to hear back from their banks after applying during round one of funding. What should they do?

Harris: Anyone who made an application during round one who has not yet heard from their bank or has not yet been funded, it seems to me they might want to select a different financial institution to make application and withdraw it from their first choice bank, because there really isn’t any reason why they wouldn’t shouldn’t be funded by now. So, I would encourage anyone who’s still waiting from round one to consider making application at a different financial institution.

You might not have a lender for your business who’s willing to make a loan, but maybe the lender for your mortgage or your credit union. There are lots of financial intuitions that you might not think of that are connected to you and you should try them.

We are eager to see our community and our economy and our nation get back on track. We work hard all day every day for small businesses because they matter, plain and simple.

