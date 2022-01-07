Additional Sarasota County Area Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

Anyone who rode the routes with the driver is recommended to monitor themselves for any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed another positive COVID-19 test result from a Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) driver Friday.

According to a news release, in consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT was able to identify the routes that were operated by the driver, which include:

Sunday, Jan. 2 – Route 17 from 6:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 12 from 6:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anyone who rode these routes listed above is recommended by the health department to monitor themselves for any possible COVID-19 symptoms.

If any passengers feel like they may have been exposed or are having symptoms are encouraged to contact their doctor, DOH-Sarasota or visit free test sites which are located at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port

All riders of public transit are required to wear makes because of a federal mandate, the release explains. All SCAT buses are sanitized nightly in accordance with operational procedures.