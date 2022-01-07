Additional Sarasota County Area Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed another positive COVID-19 test result from a Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT) driver Friday.
According to a news release, in consultation with DOH-Sarasota, SCAT was able to identify the routes that were operated by the driver, which include:
- Sunday, Jan. 2 – Route 17 from 6:55 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Monday, Jan. 3 – Route 12 from 6:10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Anyone who rode these routes listed above is recommended by the health department to monitor themselves for any possible COVID-19 symptoms.
If any passengers feel like they may have been exposed or are having symptoms are encouraged to contact their doctor, DOH-Sarasota or visit free test sites which are located at:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port
All riders of public transit are required to wear makes because of a federal mandate, the release explains. All SCAT buses are sanitized nightly in accordance with operational procedures.
"If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services," county leaders said in a statement.