SCAT bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

Any riders who develop symptoms should call their health care providers.

SARASOTA, Fla. — A Sarasota bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health in Sarasota confirms the Sarasota County Area Transit employee drove SCAT Routes 3, 14, 40 and 100 from May 26 through June 2. Contact tracing indicates the driver was not exposed to the virus at work.

However, anybody who rode these routes during that time frame should monitor themselves for symptoms, health leaders said. If any passengers feel symptomatic, they should call their doctors or the health department.

Free state testing sites are located at The Mall at University Town Center and the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex in Sarasota.

Sarasota leaders say the buses are thoroughly sanitized every night and wiped down in between bus runs.

"Riders are reminded that fares for SCAT and SCAT Plus are suspended to limit interactions and riders should enter through the rear doors and continue to practice social distancing," a Sarasota County spokesperson wrote in an email.

SCAT bus drivers have been provided face masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to help keep them safe.

