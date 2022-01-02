Sarasota County Area Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

If a passenger feels like they were exposed or feel symptoms of COVID-19, they are encouraged to contact a doctor, the DOH-Sarasota or visit a free testing site.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result from a driver for the Sarasota County Area Transit Sunday, a news release from the county reports.

After consultation with the DOH, SCAT was able to identify the routes of the affected driver which include:

Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone who rode on the routes listed is recommended to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to the DOH.

If a passenger feels like they were exposed or feel symptoms, they are encouraged to contact a doctor, the DOH-Sarasota or visit a free testing site.

Free testing sites in Sarasota County include:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota

Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port

All riders of public transit are required to wear makes because of a federal mandate, the release explains. All SCAT buses are sanitized nightly in accordance with operational procedures.