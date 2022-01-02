Sarasota County Area Transit bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result from a driver for the Sarasota County Area Transit Sunday, a news release from the county reports.
After consultation with the DOH, SCAT was able to identify the routes of the affected driver which include:
- Tuesday, Dec. 28 – Route 2 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 31 – Route 99 from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone who rode on the routes listed is recommended to monitor themselves for possible COVID-19 symptoms, according to the DOH.
If a passenger feels like they were exposed or feel symptoms, they are encouraged to contact a doctor, the DOH-Sarasota or visit a free testing site.
Free testing sites in Sarasota County include:
- 5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.
- Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.
- Ed Smith Stadium parking lot, 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Dallas White Park, 5900 Greenwood Ave., North Port
All riders of public transit are required to wear makes because of a federal mandate, the release explains. All SCAT buses are sanitized nightly in accordance with operational procedures.
"If someone has COVID-19 symptoms, please do not use SCAT services," county leaders said in a statement.