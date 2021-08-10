Researchers forecast majority of school children susceptible to COVID-19 infection

A new study shows there's not enough herd immunity in schools to skip wearing masks, especially in younger school children.

Researchers are concerned about the potential spread of COVID-19 in schools. Scientists in North Carolina came up with a model that estimates what could happen if students are unmasked, and how many would be susceptible to getting infected during a semester.

They based their model around the scenario of if there are 500 students, and two or three are infected at the start of the school year.

If 30 percent of the students had COVID-19 and recovered, and 20 percent have had the vaccine, that puts the incoming protection at 50 percent - nowhere near herd immunity.

That's in a high school setting where kids over 12 can get vaccinated.

If none of the students are masking, for every one person infected, they anticipate 4 others will get it as well. They estimate 200 students would be infected over the semester. The rate would be higher for the younger kids who aren’t able to get vaccinated yet.

USF Health immunologist Dr. Michael Teng says the study basically confirms a little bit of what we've known.

“We know that when you have universal masking and you have distancing and mitigation measures, they all play a role, so each additional layer of protection that you put on, increases the chance that you will be able to prevent transmission. So, masking alone, that's great. Masking plus distancing, is great,” Dr. Teng said.