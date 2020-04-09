x
‘Such a pure soul’ | Texas school nurse dies from COVID-19

Kelly Balser was a nurse at Morton Ranch High School and her husband and daughter are teachers there.
Credit: Family photos
Kelly Balser was a nurse at Morton Ranch High School for 22 years.

KATY, Texas — A beloved school nurse with Katy ISD has died from the coronavirus after a month-long battle.

Kelly Balser was a nurse at Morton Ranch High School for 22 years.

“Kelly was a compassionate, sweet soul and she will forever be missed by the entire Maverick community,” Morton Ranch Principal Julie Hinson said in a statement. “Kelly took care of all of us, and the best way to honor her legacy is to continue to take care of each other as a Maverick family. We need to love on each other as much as she loved all of us.”

Family members say Balser tested positive for COVID-19 a few days before she was admitted to the hospital on August 8.

When her condition deteriorated, Balser was put on a ventilator and moved to ICU.  She passed away early Friday morning.

Balser’s son-in-law, Chris Spitzenberger, remembered her as a “selfless and pure soul.”

Balser’s husband Mark is a teacher and wrestling coach at Morton Ranch and daughter Halee also teaches there. Their son Lance is a student at UT San Antonio.

Balser’s death was heartbreaking news for the entire Morton Ranch community.

One parent called Balser “the heart of MRHS.”

A former student said she "make a huge impact" on her life.

Credit: Family photo
(L-R) Mark, Halee, Kelly and Lance Balser

Katy ISD students return to in-person learning on Tuesday, September 8.

Hinson said school psychologists and counselors are available for students and staff.

A gofundme.com page was set up to help raise money for the family’s medical and funeral expenses.

“COVID-19 is real. It is serious. It will not discriminate,” Spitzenberger told KHOU 11. “Each and every one of us is responsible for protecting everyone else around us by wearing masks, social distancing and being responsible.”

