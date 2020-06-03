TAMPA, Fla — As of Thursday, Tampa Bay area schools were not shutting down because of the coronavirus. But, that doesn't mean the schools aren't taking preventative measures to make sure students stay healthy.

The preparation for kids looks a lot like what adults are doing to ward off the virus.

Crews added hand sanitizer around Hillsborough County schools and even in their buses. In total, they ordered about 5,000 hand sanitizers.

They're also equipping teachers with a new defense against coronavirus.

"Tomorrow and next week we'll be delivering Lysol wipes to our schools. This is in addition to our custodians, but we want to give these to our teachers," Spokesperson for Hillsborough County Public Schools Tanya Arja said.

While the CDC reminds adults they need to use proper handwashing techniques, schools are showing an instructional video as well.

"We know there’s a lot of high anxiety across the community, especially when there are cases out there, but we want them to know we’re in constant contact with the Florida Health Department," Arja said.

Arja said they've been communicating with students' parents to let them know they're in constant contact with the Florida Department of Health and making sure the students stay healthy.

"We're also making plans that if we have to close a school for some reason down the line, that there's continuity of learning," she explained.

Right now, the school district does not have plans to cancel any social functions.

