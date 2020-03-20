ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It's safe to say coronavirus has taken over as the topic of conversation around the world.

From new cases being diagnosed, to people running out to stockpile toilet paper and other necessities, it's what people are talking about. They want the most up-to-date information.

With that, though, comes the risk of false information being shared online.

If you search #coronavirus on Twitter, you get the following prompt:

You get something similar if you search the same on Instagram.

Facebook also directs users to something; it's calling the Coronavirus Information Centre.

Social media giants are using their platforms to send people directly to valuable medical information to help limit the spread of misinformation online.

10News is committed to keeping you informed with facts not fear. And, the major social media networks appear dedicated to that same mission right now.

