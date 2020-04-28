HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A second Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority bus driver has tested positive for COVID-19.

HART interim CEO Carolyn House Stewart notified employees in a memo on Tuesday.

The employee memo said Human Resources will contact employees who “may have had direct, prolonged exposure” to the driver who tested positive “and advise of the next steps.”

“Like last time, the internal process is underway to check schedules for routes and notify others who may have had direct, prolonged exposure,” HART spokesperson Carson Chambers told 10Investigates.

10News reported on April 14 when the transit authority’s first bus driver tested positive for the virus.

10News reported on April 16 that some HART drivers are worried about their safety and the safety of their riders because buses continue to be crowded.

Earlier this month, HART started putting laminated signs in chairs telling riders to “use staggered seating” and “maintain distance between others.”

