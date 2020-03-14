SARASOTA, Fla. — Just one day after Sarasota Memorial Hospital announced there was a patient who tested presumptively positive for COVID-19 coronavirus, a second patient there also tested presumptively positive.

Hospital officials said the patient was a 67-year-old woman from Manatee County.

She was admitted to the hospital on March 11 and was placed in isolation under the care of staff trained in appropriate infection prevention and control measures.

The hospital said its patient care, infection control and employee health teams are working closely with Department of Health officials to identify staff and others at the hospital who may have come into contact with the second patient.

The hospital said as a precaution, they are asking staff members who came in contact with the woman to self-isolate until they can determine their risk of exposure and when they can safely return to work based on the latest CDC guidance. State health officials are investigating the source of her infection and will identify others in the community who might have been exposed.

