Face masks now voluntary at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Wearing a mask at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is no longer mandatory.

The Tampa Bay location updated its "Safe + Sound Program" guidelines Thursday to reflect that masks will be voluntary for guests at the casino complex.

According to the casino's website, the change was based on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and "similar moves by area businesses." It also cited an increase in vaccinations and a decrease in daily reported COVID-10 cases.

The CDC dropped mask requirements for fully vaccinated people, in most cases, since they are deemed to be at less risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19 based on newly-available data. People who are not vaccinated remain susceptible to the virus and still should wear a mask, per guidelines.

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa says it will continue to clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces and common areas, keep hand sanitizer stations and leave up plexiglass dividers to separate players from each other.