TAMPA, Fla — Personal protective gear is in short supply, not only in Tampa Bay but across the world as the COVID-19 pandemic persists.

Local hospitals, like Tampa General Hospital, have even started asking the public to help donate homemade masks.

"This is our part. The medical professionals are doing their part. They shouldn't have to spend their time trying to figure out how to protect themselves, that's where we as a community should step in," said Michael Guinn. He's running a 3D printing lab, stocked with his personal collection of 14 printers.

Guinn is an engineer for the United States Department of Defense, well versed in 3D printing, so he decided to help medical professionals and first responders get the protective gear they need. "The logistical chain is broken. When we have hurricanes, the localized area has a problem so the rest of the country or the world can pitch in. The problem we're experiencing right now is the entire world needs the same things," said Guinn.

He's put together a group of volunteers that watch the printers, currently housed by a church in Seminole Heights. So far, Guinn's volunteer group, MRG 3D has printed more than 13,000 face shields for hospitals, fire and police departments across the Tampa Bay area. Guinn posts daily updates to his Facebook page.

The volunteers are printing halo shields, a plastic headband with a slot to insert a plastic shield. This helps extend the life of PPE worn by medical professionals, like masks and goggles because it can be sanitized and re-worn.

MRG 3D provides the face shields at no cost to organizations that need them and is funded entirely by donations. You can learn how to help here.

