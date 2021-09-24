'Your child was fortunate to be able to have her' | Beloved teacher dies of COVID

Welch Elementary School in Georgia announced the passing of Sharon McClellan in a letter to parents.

NEWNAN, Ga. — A Coweta County elementary school is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher who the school said had a "commitment to students that was unreal."

Welch Elementary School in Newnan announced the passing of Sharon McClellan earlier this week in a letter to parents.

"Your child was fortunate to be able to have her as a teacher," the letter, signed by Principal Janice Smith, said.

The school said McClellan had been with Welch since it opened in 2006, serving in many positions but most recently as STEM teacher.

"She was a wonderful teacher that loved her students and this school," Smith said in the letter. "She came to school each day determined to make a difference in the lives of her children."

The letter added that McClellan had a "passion for teaching and a strong passion for STEM" and "worked tirelessly to create interesting lessons that would aid students in all academic areas."

"We are filled with profound sadness at the loss of our beloved teacher and friend," Smith said.

The letter encouraged parents to talk with their children about the loss and said "your understanding, reassurance and love are crucial to your child's ability to handle the grief that they may experience."

The school said counselors and psychologists will be on hand to help the children process their grief.