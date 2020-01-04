ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Through the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, health care workers have been on the front lines, working long hours and risking their own health to help those who have caught the virus.

There is a growing movement right now to show support for all those heroes helping to keep us healthy and shine a light on how much doctors and nurses are doing for us.

Two high school freshmen, both named Jane, say it started with a graphic posted it to Instagram, encouraging people to put a candle in their window at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

"During this time we wanted to show support in a simple, small way," Jane Franz explained.

Jane Franz and Jane Ermshler came up with the idea. They say they’re childhood friends who live in the Chicago metro area.

"Our heroes are the doctors, nurses, and anyone else who might need support during this time," Franz said.

That includes people like Cynthia Long, who is a nurse in St. Petersburg.

"I chose to be a nurse for a reason, through good and bad times. I’ve been a nurse for 40 years. I’ve lived through the HIV scare, through SARS and now I’m living through the COVID-19 event," she said.

The girls say people all across the world will be lighting candles like theirs tonight.

They never expected their idea to go global.

"Personally, I thought it would stay in our two communities," Ermshler said.

But for nurses like Cynthia, the gesture means everything.

"Thank you for your support, we couldn’t do it without you, we know a lot a of people are praying for us. We know that we feel that every day we come to work," she said.

The girls are encouraging people to take pictures of their candles in the window and share them with the hashtag #shinelightforheroes.

