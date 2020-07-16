Eye protection: Health care workers wear it to prevent COVID-19 spread, so should we?

Experts say coronavirus can spread through the eyes just as it does through the mouth or nose. But, it's not as likely.

We talk a lot about the importance of wearing face masks. But, is eye protection also necessary against COVID-19?



Coronavirus can spread through the eyes, just as it does through the mouth or nose. But, it's not as likely, experts say.

“Most of the times when you get infected it's through your respiratory tract, so your nose or your mouth,” said Dr. Michael Teng, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine at the University of South Florida.

That’s why health experts are stressing the use of face masks. When it comes to eye protection for the average person, the Centers for Disease Control has not issued formal guidance.

The agency's website says that people should wear eye protection in "areas with moderate to substantial community transmission," but that in areas with little to no community transmission "eye protection is considered optional unless otherwise indicated as part of standard precautions."

"We don't have a huge prevalence of infected people out there. It's still less than 1 percent of the people out there at any given time,” Teng said. “So the average person is not going to come into close contact with somebody who is breathing out the virus.”

“If you're intubating a patient and you are taking this scope right down the throat of someone who may be coughing, there is sputum and things like this, you are going to generate large amounts of virus into the air which is right in your face and so for healthcare providers, it makes a whole lotta sense to actually cover up your eyes but for the average person it’s really overkill,” said Dr. Jill Roberts, an associate professor at USF College of Public Health



“Where the eyes would become more of a concern is your hands to your eyes,” Roberts said.

So bottom line: Try not to rub your eyes.

Teng says it may not be necessary to throw on a pair of glasses when running to the grocery store, but adding that extra barrier couldn't hurt.

"It's not something that I would be overly concerned about, but if you feel concerned about it, which is completely reasonable, if you have contact lenses, instead of wearing contact lenses you can wear your glasses,” Teng said.

He says it makes more sense for a store worker or restaurant employee to use eye protection since they are in more high-risk scenarios. The same goes for when you're on an airplane.

"Part of the reason that we get infected is time and space. So how long are you in contact or in close proximity to somebody that's infected and how close are you?" he said.

“When I go to the grocery store, I don't really interact with a lot of the other shoppers,” Teng said. “So it's a lot safer for the shopper, but it's just not that safe for the cashiers who have to interact with everybody."

If you do decide to take that extra step and wear eye protection, like glasses, Teng says you need to be sure to clean them because there's a possibility the virus could be on the lenses. Rubbing alcohol will do.

A recent study published in Lancet reviewed the risk of viral transmission with social distancing, face coverings and eye protection. Although not conclusive, this study suggests that you are three times less likely to get COVID-19 if you wear eye protection.

Specifically, the study shows that face shields, goggles and glasses were associated with a lower risk of infection compared to no eye covering, with a reduction of risk from 16 percent down to 6 percent.

