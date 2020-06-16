Should you send your kid to summer camp? Should you dine out? 10 Tampa Bay asked five different doctors

Four epidemiology experts and one pediatrician answered five questions about what they would personally do in five different scenarios.

TAMPA, Fla. — We asked five doctors five questions to gauge their personal choices and limitations during the global pandemic.

All but one are staying away from people over the age of 60. Two of the five doctors dined out at a restaurant for the first time last week.

Would you go to a restaurant?

Roberts: No. A restaurant to me is too high of a risk because it’s an indoor environment.

Wolfson: I’m high risk. I’m high risk for at least three reasons. I’ve had a stroke in the last eight years, I have respiratory illnesses, and I’m over 60. What I know about myself and the disease, I am not going to place myself inside of a restaurant right now.

Sinnott: For the moment, I avoid restaurants unless I could sit outdoors at a corner with a breeze.

Levine: I’ve actually gone out once, other than take out. I did my homework. I took my mask with me.

Perno: Yea, I probably would. I just went for the first time with my family this past weekend. Myself and my family are low risk, so I was more comfortable.

Would you get on an airplane?

Roberts: No. There’s even studies that have shown one individual that was infected, infected people many, many rows away. I think I would pass on the airplane and go ahead and stick with travel on the ground.

Wolfson: No.

Sinnott: I would find that hard to justify.

Levine: I have not traveled by air. I’ve heard conflicting reports from air carriers about what they’re expecting of their passengers and staff.

Perno: If I had to travel, I would. I don’t know that I would go out of my way to travel right now via airplane. My daughter’s going off to college later this year. We’re going to have to get on an airplane and we’re prepared to do that.

Would you order take-out?

Roberts: Absolutely.

Wolfson: We have with restaurants that we know.

Sinnott: Great idea. I can attest to the idea that I do that every night.

Levine: I’m not as concerned about surfaces. That’s a secondary form of transmission. During the lockdown when the restaurants were open for take-out, we didn’t see any significant bumps in cases.

Perno: I don’t see any problem with that.

Would you send your child to summer camp?

Roberts: If I was going to do a summer camp, I would think very seriously about how they’re being held so something in an indoor environment is going to be high risk.

Wolfson: No.

Sinnott: That’s a difficult question. I don’t think I would do it right now.

Levine: That’s a tough question. Generally being outdoors is a much better place to be with respect to decreasing our transmission. Having those social activities outdoors for children is really good for their physical and emotional health too.

Perno: Yea, I think I am okay with that. A lot of the activities tend to be outside so that’s good.

Would you spend time with relatives/friends over the age of 60?

Roberts: No, not all. Don’t want to put those people at risk.

Wolfson: I am not spending time with my sons. I have three sons under 40. I would not want to take a chance infecting my 80-year-old sister.

Sinnott: Because I’m tested weekly for COVID, yes I would. If people are following social distancing and wearing a mask not only outside all the time, outside and inside, if you wear a mask with these at-risk people, you protect them.

Levine: No, I have not. My mother and I have maintained our distance. Unfortunately, nothing has changed with the virus. We still don’t have a treatment. We still don’t have a vaccine.

Perno: If I’m going to spend time with them, it’s going to be on their comfort level, not mine because they’re the person at risk. I would try to find ways to spend time together in a safer environment. Maybe hold off on the hugs and kisses.

