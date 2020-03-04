ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Even with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ "safer-at-home" order, the concern is the case numbers for COVID-19 could continue to go up if people don’t take the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines seriously.

If you think it’s not a big deal think again.

“It says to me they are putting their lives at risk. Six feet should be the minimum distance between you and someone else," said Dr. John Sinnott, an infectious disease doctor with USF Health and Tampa General.

One thing we know for sure about COVID-19 is that it is easily spread through droplets in the air.

"The six feet is actually a best guess. I actually think it’s too short a distance," said Dr. Sinnott. "We know that germs spread by respiratory droplets, you know when you sneeze these larger droplets come out.”

Right now, scientists are debating if an aerosolized form of the virus exists. Dr. Sinnot said he thinks it does.

“Think of it as hairspray. Hairspray is a perfect aerosol. It comes out in microdroplets. They are small, and if you notice, they hang in the air awhile.”

When asked if he believes the same thing happens for COVID-19, Dr. Sinnott said yes.

Which, in part, is why we could see masks become a part of all of our lives soon.

"As we get more masks, all of society is going to end up masked," said Dr. Sinnott.

Going outside is allowed under the new executive order and it does wonders for your mental health. But, it is mainly up to individuals to stick to social distancing guidelines of six feet of distance.

