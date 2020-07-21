Health experts: COVID-19 more dangerous for minorities and smokers

Quitting now could make a difference.

TAMPA, Fla. — While COVID-19 poses a danger to everyone, there is a much greater risk to the Hispanic and African American communities. According to the CDC, they are 4-5 times more likely to be hospitalized or die of the virus. This is also a community hit hard by smoking, according to health experts.

This is a disturbing trend all the way around.

First, because we know the coronavirus has more devastating effects on minority communities and they are also the same communities targeted by tobacco companies.

The president for the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Dr. Matthew Myers, said it's time for this to change.

"Every year more than 43,000 Hispanics are diagnosed with a tobacco-related disease, more than 45,000 African Americans die from tobacco-related disease and it isn't an accident."

Now, with the COVID-19 pandemic, he says it's like a double whammy.

"Smoking weakens your immune system and smoking causes many of the underlying diseases that increase your risk. All of those lead to exactly what we are seeing... a great risk of hospitalization if an African American who smokes or a Latino who smokes contracts the disease."

He says it doesn't matter how long you've been smoking, quitting right now will make a difference.

According to the CDC, in as little as 20 minutes after that last cigarette, your heart rate and blood pressure begin to drop closer to normal, and circulation may start to improve.

"Given the fact the COVID-19 is going to be with us, means quitting now could in fact dramatically decrease your risk of suffering the severe consequences."

Dr. Myers says this is the time for everyone to step up. He says to encourage a smoker you know to quit, including people who vape.

He says policymakers also need to step up to provide more programs to help folks quit smoking and vaping and he wants to see more done to eliminate flavored products as well.

To find help quitting you can visit the Campaign for Tabacco Free Kids' website.

You can also find tools and resources on Tabacco Free Florida's website or by calling 1-877-822-6669.

