ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As we head into the weekend, staying inside may become more of a challenge.
Here at 10News, we get it. You want, and need, to enjoy your weekend and time off. So, we came up with some ways to stay social while maintaining social distancing.
Bars may be closed, but happy hour can still happen!
Set up a video-chat happy hour with friends. Applications like Facetime and Houseparty allow multiple users in the chat. You can also use platforms like Skype and Zoom to do the same.
If you enjoy working out with a friend, you can still do that too!
Many gyms and studios offer free, live-streamed workouts that you can access from Youtube or Instagram.
Finally, if you can't avoid your phone and scrolling on social media, there are ways to make those platforms interactive as well. Rather than just scrolling endlessly on social media, participate in a challenge.
