TAMPA, Fla — We know social distancing can take some getting used to and can be an inconvenience, but it is essential to save lives.

“If we don’t follow these guidelines, there are situations where I heard in Ecuador, bodies are lining up on the driveway and yeah it’ll be really bad,” Dr. Thomas Unnasch said.

He is a professor at the University of South Florida, and he isn’t trying to scare you. But he says he's simply telling you the truth about what will happen if social distancing guidelines aren’t followed.

“There will be twice as many people that need hospital beds that are available,” Dr. Unnasch told 10Investigates' Jennifer Titus.

Dr. Unnasch says hospitals will be overwhelmed and there won’t be enough hospital beds for patients.

“If we reduce contacts by 45 percent chances are, we won’t overwhelmed,” Dr. Unnasch says.

10Investigates looked at where hospitals are when it comes to their capacity and the number of beds available.

Right now, statewide there are 23,853 beds available. In the Bay Area, hospitals are at 60 percent capacity already.

So, how do our local hospitals stack up?

At Tampa General they have 43 beds available. At Sarasota Memorial that number is 56 and at Bayfront Health they have 186 beds.

“If people do what they are supposed to do with lack of contact I think we will be able to weather this crisis,” Dr. Unnasch said.

But Unnasch says if the guidelines are not followed, the beds that are available now won’t be there in June.

“There’s going to be much more demand for hospital beds and that is available”

10Investigates has learned of hundreds of violations and reports here in the Tampa Bay area.

Between Pinellas and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Offices alone, there are more than 550 complaints since March 27. You can see the full list from all the Bay Area municipalities that have gotten back to us here:

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office also tells us they have two teams, one on day shift and one on night shift, dedicated to COVID-19 calls. They also created a COVID-19 tips email. You can report any social distancing or other COVID-19 concerns here: Covidtips-questions@PCSOnet.com

