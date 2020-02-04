TAMPA, Fla. — The global COVID-19 pandemic has sent devastating shockwaves through the American small business ecosystem, and local companies in Tampa are struggling to keep their doors open.

Enter “#TampaTogether:” A new social media campaign launching at 5 p.m. Thursday to spread awareness in the digital space about how Tampanians can help local businesses survive the crisis.

Three locals are encouraging small businesses to use the hashtag #TampaTogether and post on the corresponding Facebook page to with ways the community can help them through these difficult times.

According to a WalletHub survey, 35 percent of small business owners say they won’t survive longer than three months under current economic conditions, and 87 percent of small business owners say they coronavirus has hurt their operations.

