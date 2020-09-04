SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — When Jabaar Edmond couldn’t find a face mask to protect himself from COVID-19 while out in public, he quickly realized suggestions for a makeshift covering made of a scarf or bandana would not work for him.

“I don't think it'd be a good look, COVID-19 has not eliminated stereotypes,” he said. “I'm actually attempting to get a regular mask, because I've been wanting to prevent from…tying a shirt, because that's kind of all that I have available to me right now.”

As an African American man, the father and community organizer in south St. Pete said labels of African American men being criminal or thugs have a long history in society and wearing a mask could make him a target for profiling by police or by the community.

“We're dealing with a lot of implicit bias…and in this pandemic, is making it come out and it's making it show. It's highlighting the inequities in our communities,” he said.

The Telegraph in Alton, Illinois, which serves the St. Louis Metro East area, reported two black men in masks were followed and asked to leave Walmart for safety reasons.

The Wood River Police Department issued a statement saying the officer believed the men were acting suspiciously and incorrectly told the men that a Wood River City Ordinance prohibited them from wearing masks. An internal investigation is underway. The police chief has reached out to the NAACP to help with the investigation and is also asking for an FBI review.

The Wood River police chief said he supports wearing nonsurgical masks or face coverings during the pandemic.

Data shows African American are dying from COVID-19 at disproportionate rates. So not wearing a mask can put black men at even greater risk for contracting the virus.

St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said he understands the fear some African American men might have in wearing a mask, adding he will not tolerate profiling in the department.

“I can tell you they won’t be profiled by the law enforcement,” said Holloway. “If you’re seeing two African American males or anyone walking down the street with a mask on and you’re asking us to come out, we’re going to tell you, ‘no.’ You’re going to have to articulate or tell us more of what they’re doing that is so suspicious.”

Edmond said he appreciates the chief’s understanding of concerns among black males, and hopes more people feel safe and comfortable following CDC recommendations to wear masks that lower the risk of catching the deadly virus.

"I thank the chief for that, because honestly, it's people like me who he's protecting,” said Edmond. “

