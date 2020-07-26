x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

South Florida officer dies from coronavirus complications

The Lauderhill Police Department paid tribute to Officer Corey Pendergrass online.
Credit: Lauderhill Police Department

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — The Lauderhill Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own due to coronavirus complications.

The police department announced the loss of its "brother," Officer Corey Pendergrass, on Twitter Sunday. 

"It is with a heavy heart that the Lauderhill Police Department announce the passing of our Brother, Officer Corey Pendergrass, who died this morning of complications related to Covid-19," it wrote. 

Officer Pendergrass had served with the department since 1997. 

The Broward County Sheriff's Office offered its condolences to Lauderhill police saying, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the entire public safety community during this difficult time."

Broward County continues to be an area in Florida hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. As of the latest data reported to the Florida Department of Health, Broward County has 49,350 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and is reporting 605 deaths.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter