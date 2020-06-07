Spirit Airlines passenger removed from Florida-bound flight for refusing to wear a mask

NEW YORK — A passenger onboard a Spirit Airlines flight bound for Fort Lauderdale was removed from the flight for refusing to wear a face mask.
This happened on Friday at LaGuardia International Airport.
The man reportedly removed his face covering after he boarded the plane and wouldn't put it back on, USA Today reported.
The unidentified man can be heard saying he was going to Florida to visit his father who just had a stroke.
The New York Post reports the man argued with a Port Authority officer before eventually got off the plane.
Spirit Airline released the following statement to multiple media outlets.
"Ultimately, the man chose to deplane on his own instead of risking legal consequences," the statement read. "Spirit will always err on the side of caution when it comes to the health and safety of our Guests. Wearing a face covering is simple, it’s easy, and it’s critical to Spirit and the airline industry as a whole. We thank the thousands of Guests and Spirit Team Members who do their part each day to protect each other, and we will continue to enforce the use of face coverings onboard our aircraft.
