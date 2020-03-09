x
Photo shows students crowded together at Florida high school

According to the district, the crowd was quickly dispersed.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A photo of people crowded together, reportedly at a Volusia County school, despite social distancing guidelines is making its rounds on social media.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports the Volusia County School District said in a statement that it was taken on Monday at Spruce Creek High School as students were picking up their schedules.

The district also reportedly said that the crowd was dispersed within a few minutes.

"When administrators saw the large crowd forming, they immediately dispersed the crowd. We believe this picture is a snapshot of a gathering that lasted just a few minutes," the district's statement continues, according to the newspaper.

Kelly Schulz, the director of community information for Volusia County Schools, told WKMG that "many strategies are in place to prevent large gatherings and to provide the ability to socially distance in classrooms and hallways."

In a statement on the district's website, 61.38 percent of students opted to go to class in-person while 38.62 percent chose a form of online learning.

